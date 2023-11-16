METALS-Copper hits six-week high after technical break

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper climbed to six-week highs on Thursday as a softer dollar and lower inventories triggered a flurry of buying that took prices through a key technical level, however concern about demand in top consumer China capped gains.

Benchmark copper CMZN3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $8,315 a metric ton by 1013 GMT. Prices of the metal, used in power and construction, earlier touched $8,320, the highest since October 2.

Copper stocks in LME registered warehouses have been rising, but latest data from the exchange shows a drop of 2,300 tons to 181,950 tons MCUSTX-TOTAL.

"A knee-jerk reaction to the stocks and the dollar started it and the technical break created momentum," a copper trader said, adding that low volumes had exaggerated the move. "Focus still on China demand outlook, which doesn't look healthy."

A weaker U.S currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

Copper broke through resistance at the 100-day moving average at $2,285. Traders said the next upside barrier was $8,377, the high on September 29.

However, worries about demand in China, which accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption, were reinforced by new home prices which fell for the fourth month in October.

Elsewhere, zinc prices came under pressure after stocks in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL nearly doubled to 133,200 tonnes after months of declines, which on Wednesday helped push prices of the galvanising material to a six-week high at $2,667.5.

Zinc was down 2.6% at $2,587 a ton.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.3% to $2,224 a ton, lead CMPB3 gained 1.1% to $2,271, tin CMSN3 retreated 0.3% to $25,260 and nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $17,280.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Christina Fincher)

