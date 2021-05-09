Commodities

METALS-Copper hits record high on demand hope, tight supply

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Copper prices climbed to record high levels in both London and Shanghai markets, as hopes of improved demand and tight supply fuelled sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 touched its all-time high level of $10,660.50 a tonne earlier in the session before easing to $10,628 a tonne, still up 2%, at 0234 GMT.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 4.2% to 77,260 yuan ($12,014.24) a tonne, after touching its record high level of 77,540 yuan earlier.

Sentiment has been supported since Friday after prices on the LME broke a record high level for the first time since 2011.

Bullish investors bet that demand for copper will increase further as the world economy recovers from COVID-19 slumps and as investments into green energy sectors ramped up, while prices were also supported by tight supply in the concentrate market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.2% to $2,571 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.1% to $3,048 a tonne. ShFE zinc SZNcv1 hit its highest since March 2008 of 23,030 yuan a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 2.2% to 20,135 yuan a tonne.

* A group of 15 key copper smelters in China have agreed to cut their purchases of raw material copper concentrate in 2021 by 8.8% year-on-year, state-backed research house Antaike said, in a bid to boost flagging treatment and refining charges.

* Stocks rose amid speculation that interest rates will remain low for an extended period due to the receding risk of a rapid acceleration in inflation, while oil prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

