METALS-Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark copper leapt to its highest level in more than eight years on Monday, building on last week's solid gains driven by expectations of stronger demand and tight supply.

Other industrial metals also rose after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 finance leaders to "go big" with additional fiscal stimulus, raising hopes of a quick global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 climbed as much as 0.9% to $8,406 a tonne, its strongest since September 2012, after last week's 5.3% rise.

However, light trading is likely to persist with markets in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 17.

* Markets also cheered ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally and positive GDP reports, with Japan's economy expanding more than expected and Singapore's economy contracting less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter.

* Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East. MKTS/GLOB

