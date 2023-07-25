METALS-Copper hits one-week high on Chinese property stimulus hopes

Updates prices at 0608 GMT, adds quotes

July 25 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Tuesday as investors and traders bet on improving demand from top consumer China after leaders pledged support to its troubled property market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 1% to $8,597.50 per metric ton by 06098 GMT, having hit a one-week high of $8,604 earlier in the session.

"There are more signs that the government will boost its property support... (Most) of the Chinese net worth is in their property, so this will support consumption," said a metals trader.

Chinese top leaders pledged on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy, with investors hoping for further easing in restrictions in the troubled property market, a sector that consumes a vast amount of metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.8% to $2,226.50 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 increased 1.1% to $2,443, tin CMSN3 was up 0.6% at $28,760, while nickel CMNI3 fell 0.1% to $21,415 and lead CMPB3 was down 0.1% at $2,174.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.7% to 18,390 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.8% at 20,430 yuan and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.8% to 234,200 yuan.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 climbed as much as 2% to 172,600 yuan per metric ton, a level unseen since May 9, and SHFE lead SPBcv1 reached its highest since December 2022 of 16,210 yuan.

"(The price rally is) holding and stable with good volume. It looks like a solid rebound," the trader said.

China's major state-owned banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in early Asian trade to prop up the Chinese currency, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A stronger yuan makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable for Chinese buyers.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1445 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.