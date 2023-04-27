METALS-Copper hits near four-month low on China demand and recession fears

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices slumped to their lowest in nearly four months on Thursday after U.S. economic data spurred gains in the dollar and investors worried about demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.6% at $8,504 a tonne by 1430 GMT after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6 at $8,426.

Investors focused on the inflation element of U.S. economic data on Thursday, which was higher than expected, prompting gains in the U.S. dollar index =USD. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Data on Thursday also showed that profits at Chinese industrial companies fell 19.2% in March, underlining fragility in a sector that is a key consumer of metals.

"China's recovery from COVID and from the weakness last year is only taking place gradually in the industrial and construction sectors," said Edward Gardner at Capital Economics.

Chinese companies that make copper products told Reuters they are cutting output for the second quarter, typically the peak demand season, because of a slower than expected recovery in domestic consumption after COVID-19 and sluggish exports.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.8% to 66,560 yuan ($9,612.66) a tonne.

Chinese demand is expected to weaken more next week as the country enters a May 1-3 holiday. CN/HOLIDAY

There have been some imports of copper into China backed by open import arbitrage, but with the holidays next week the LME price could lose as much as $300 a tonne in the next few sessions, one trader said.

Wider global economic concerns fuelled by weak data from the United States, including GDP numbers on Thursday, are also weighing on the market, Gardner added.

"We expect the U.S. economy later this year to enter into a soft recession and we think over the next few months industrial metals prices will struggle, fall a bit further, due to developed economy weakness," he said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 1.2% to $2,209 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.7% to $2,626.50 while lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,104.50, nickel CMNI3 gained 1.1% to $23,900 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $25,850.

($1 = 6.9242 yuan)

