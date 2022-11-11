METALS-Copper hits near 5-month high on demand hopes, dollar weakness

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit a nearly five-month high on Friday, driven by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could ease down its interest rate hike path and boost the metal's demand.

The softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data also sent the dollar sharply lower overnight. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 1.5% at $8,398.5 a tonne, as of 0518 GMT, its highest since June 29.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 2% to a four-month high of 68,000 yuan ($9,503.58) a tonne.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing, which would allow the Fed to scale back its hefty rate hikes.

Sharp rate hikes by global central banks to tame soaring inflation have pressured risk assets this year, with copper prices down 21.8% from a March high.

Among other factors supporting the copper market, global supplies remained tight. Copper inventories on LME warehouses dropped 950 tonnes, trimming headline levels to 80,025 tonnes, their lowest in 7-1/2 months.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 1.2% at $2,354 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.1% to $2,944.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 3% to $20,940 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 nudged 0.1% down to $2,095 a tonne.

Prices were also boosted by reports coming out of a Politburo Standing Committee meeting that suggest Beijing would take more targeted measures to avoid damage to the economy, ANZ Research said.

The country's strict COVID-19 measures have hit its industrial activities and dragged down metals demand.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 jumped 6.9% to 180,240 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 4.2% to 206,570 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1.3% to 18,795 yuan a tonne, and zinc SCNcv1 climbed 1.3% to 23,895 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1552 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

