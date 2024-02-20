METALS-Copper hits near 3-week peak on softer dollar, China demand hopes

By Brijesh Patel

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a near three-week high on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes of a strong demand outlook in top metals consumer China following Beijing's efforts to boost its economy and property sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $8,539 per metric ton by 0334 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 earlier in the session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 0.8% to 68,940 yuan ($9,598.33) a ton.

"The weaker USD since yesterday is supporting the markets and some investors are also using base metals as a proxy to express their bullish view on China sentiment," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

The dollar weakened broadly on Wednesday as it tracked a global decline in bond yields. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

China announced its biggest reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate on Tuesday as authorities sought to prop up the struggling property market and the broader economy.

With China's return from the Lunar New Year holiday break, traders and analysts will be looking for demand clues over the coming weeks and prospects of a pick-up in construction activity as winter draws to an end.

The global refined copper market showed a 20,000-metric-ton surplus in December, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 2.7% to a three-week high of $2,253 a ton, while nickel CMNI3 gained 1.5% to $16,595, zinc CMZN3 was up 1.1% at $2,406, lead CMPB3 gained 0.7% to $2,062.50 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.9% to $26,650.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged 1.4% higher to 18,980 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.5% at 127,840 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 0.9% to 219,240 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 20,420 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 was steady at 15,855 yuan.

($1 = 7.1825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

