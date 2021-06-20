METALS-Copper hits near 10-week low as dollar firms after Fed rate view

Commodities

Copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly 10 weeks on Monday, as fears of sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell as much as 0.4% to $9,105 a tonne, its lowest since April 15. Last week, the contract dropped 8.6%, its biggest weekly fall since March 2020.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed as much as 2% to 66,480 yuan ($10,302.34) a tonne, its lowest since April 14.

The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

A stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's copper exports edged up for a third straight month in May to their highest level since March last year, customs data showed, as higher international prices encouraged traders to ship more metal overseas.

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 1.4% to $17,385 a tonne at 0229 GMT and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.9% to 129,100 yuan a tonne amid strong Chinese demand and near record-low inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE NI-STX-SGH.

* ShFE zinc SZNcv1 dropped as much as 3.2% to 21,390 yuan a tonne, its lowest since April 23, while ShFE lead SPBcv1 rose 1.6% to 15,375 a tonne.

* Chinese refined lead imports dropped 98.7% year-on-year to 21 tonnes in May. ShFE lead inventories PB-STX-SGH eased slightly last week but were still hovering near their highest since 2013.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS

No major data or events expected on Monday.

($1 = 6.4529 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

