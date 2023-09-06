METALS-Copper hits lowest in over a week on firm dollar, weak yuan

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell to their lowest in more than a week as a strong dollar and weakening yuan made metals expensive to users in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell as much as 0.3% to $8,350 per metric ton by 0321 GMT, the lowest since Aug. 25.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 dropped as much as 0.8% to 68,950 yuan ($9,416.44) a ton, the lowest since Aug. 29.

The dollar index .DXY hovered near its highest in nearly six months, after the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.

China's yuan CNY= fell to a 10-month low, despite exports and imports falling somewhat less than expected in the world's second-biggest economy.

However, imports and exports in China still fell and Beijing still risks missing its economic growth target this year, hurting risk sentiment across financial assets.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell from its highest since December last year on Tuesday at $61.50, indicating easing demand to import copper into China.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 jumped as much as 0.9% to its highest since April 19. LME zinc CMZN3 was almost unchanged at $2,463.50 a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,194.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.2% to $20,340, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% at $2,227 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.2% to $26,215.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 19,160 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.7% to 167,400 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.3% to 16,930 yuan while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.6% to 220,940 yuan.

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM July

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY July

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Aug

0645 France Reserve Assets Total Aug

0900 EU GDP Revise QQ, YY Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

