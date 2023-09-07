METALS-Copper hits lowest in over a week on firm dollar, stimulus wait

Updates prices at 0636 GMT, adds quotes

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell to their lowest in more than a week as a strong dollar made metals expensive to buyers using other currencies, while the market awaited further economic support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell as much as 0.4% to $8,338 per metric ton by 0636 GMT, the lowest since Aug. 25.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 dropped as much as 0.8% to 68,950 yuan ($9,413.48) a ton, the lowest since Aug. 29.

The dollar index .DXY hovered near its highest in nearly six months after the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.

China's yuan CNY= fell to a 10-month low, despite exports and imports falling somewhat less than expected in the world's second-biggest economy.

However, imports and exports in China still fell and Beijing still risks missing its economic growth target this year, hurting risk sentiment across financial assets.

"China is still in the stage of expecting more policy support," said Huatai Futures in a report, adding that a rising dollar put pressure on prices albeit only at a limited rate.

"Downstream processing companies generally have a cautious wait-and-see mood... The spot market is weak."

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell from its highest since December last year on Tuesday at $61.50, indicating easing demand to import copper into China.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 jumped as much as 0.9% to its highest since April 19 at 21,520 yuan a ton. LME zinc CMZN3 was almost unchanged at $2,462 a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,194.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.2% to $20,340, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.5% at $2,236 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.4% to $26,160.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 19,180 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.8% to 167,280 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 2% to 17,050 yuan while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.5% to 221,290 yuan.

($1 = 7.3246 yuan)

