METALS-Copper hits fresh 9-year peak on weak dollar, supply worries

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose across the board in London and Shanghai on Friday, with benchmark LME copper hitting a fresh nine-year high, underpinned by a weak U.S. dollar and tight supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose as much as 1.1% to $8,646 a tonne, its strongest level since April 2012, and was set for its third successive weekly advance.

Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained as much as 1.4% to 63,500 yuan ($9,788.96) a tonne, extending a post-Lunar New Year holiday rally to the highest level since 2011.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar maintained its biggest loss in 10 days on Friday after disappointing U.S. labour market data dampened optimism for the country's speedy recovery from the pandemic. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper.

* Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses are near their lowest since 2005 at 76,025 tonnes and the premium for cash copper over three-month metal is rising, suggesting tight nearby supply. MCUSTX-TOTAL, MCU0-3

* Asian stocks were set to pull back on Friday, following a dip on Wall Street as disappointing U.S. jobs data fanned concerns the economic recovery from the coronavirus was losing momentum. MKTS/GLOB

