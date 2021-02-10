Commodities

METALS-Copper hits eight-year peak as bullish factors dominate

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Copper prices scaled eight-year highs on Wednesday as rising inflation expectations caused by U.S. stimulus, a falling dollar, decreasing rates of coronavirus infections and historically low stocks spurred fresh buying.

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices scaled eight-year highs on Wednesday as rising inflation expectations caused by U.S. stimulus, a falling dollar, decreasing rates of coronavirus infections and historically low stocks spurred fresh buying.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% at $8,277 a tonne at 1114 GMT. Prices of the industrial metal earlier touched $8,302.50, a gain of nearly 90% since March and the highest since February 2013.

"The idea that U.S. stimulus is going to lead to higher inflation has taken hold this week, which is a positive for copper and other commodities used as a hedge against inflation," said Tom Mulqueen, analyst at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"New coronavirus cases are starting to come down and the dollar is lower."

U.S.: President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is expected to boost economic growth and fuel inflation at a pace faster than previously expected.

DOLLAR: A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. FRX/

VIRUS: The roll out of vaccines in many countries and lower rates of coronavirus infections have raised hopes of an end to lockdowns, albeit at a slow pace.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL stand at 74,675 tonnes, close to last September's 15-year trough.

Low stocks have fuelled concern about availability on the LME market, creating a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract. It CMCU0-3 was last around $10 a tonne.

CHINA: Metals markets are watching the direction of monetary policy in China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

"China policy tapering and winding down of super-charged stimulus measures is a key market risk in 2021," Mulqueen said.

NICKEL: Worry about shortages earlier pushed nickel prices to $18,545, the highest since September 2019.

It CMNI3 was last up 0.9% at $18,530 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.9% at $2,073 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.6% to $2,738, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,093 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.1% to $23,225.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jane Merriman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More