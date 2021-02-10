METALS-Copper hits eight-year peak as bullish factors dominate

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices scaled eight-year highs on Wednesday as rising inflation expectations caused by U.S. stimulus, a falling dollar, decreasing rates of coronavirus infections and historically low stocks spurred fresh buying.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% at $8,277 a tonne at 1114 GMT. Prices of the industrial metal earlier touched $8,302.50, a gain of nearly 90% since March and the highest since February 2013.

"The idea that U.S. stimulus is going to lead to higher inflation has taken hold this week, which is a positive for copper and other commodities used as a hedge against inflation," said Tom Mulqueen, analyst at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"New coronavirus cases are starting to come down and the dollar is lower."

U.S.: President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is expected to boost economic growth and fuel inflation at a pace faster than previously expected.

DOLLAR: A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. FRX/

VIRUS: The roll out of vaccines in many countries and lower rates of coronavirus infections have raised hopes of an end to lockdowns, albeit at a slow pace.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL stand at 74,675 tonnes, close to last September's 15-year trough.

Low stocks have fuelled concern about availability on the LME market, creating a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract. It CMCU0-3 was last around $10 a tonne.

CHINA: Metals markets are watching the direction of monetary policy in China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

"China policy tapering and winding down of super-charged stimulus measures is a key market risk in 2021," Mulqueen said.

NICKEL: Worry about shortages earlier pushed nickel prices to $18,545, the highest since September 2019.

It CMNI3 was last up 0.9% at $18,530 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.9% at $2,073 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.6% to $2,738, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,093 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.1% to $23,225.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jane Merriman)

