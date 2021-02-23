METALS-Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit a 9-1/2-year high on Tuesday as tight supply and solid demand from top consumer China boosted sentiment.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 4.1% to 68,790 yuan ($10,647.45) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose as high as 2.3% to $9,305 a tonne, also the most since August 2011.

LME cash copper was at a $35.50 a tonne premium to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, showing tight nearby supplies, as inventories of the metal in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL hovered around their lowest since 2005.

Premium for Yangshan bonded copper SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $75 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, indicating solid demand from top consumer China for the imported metal.

Meanwhile, ShFE copper open interest as of Feb. 22 was at the highest since November 2011 at 365,130 lots, exchange data showed.

"The bullish sentiment is supported by signs of tightness in the physical market. Investor positioning has seen net long rise strongly in recent weeks," said ANZ in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 0.8% to $19,650 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.2% to $2,170 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 was up 0.2% at $2,905 a tonne.

* ShFE tin SSNcv1 rose 0.5% to 190,020 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.4% to 145,570 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 15,815 yuan a tonne.

* Peruvian presidential candidate Yohny Lescano fired a warning to mining companies on Monday, saying if elected he would look to make the state the ultimate owner of resources in the country.

* The global nickel market surplus rose to 14,600 tonnes in December from a surplus of 7,400 tonnes in the previous month, International Nickel Study Group's data showed.

