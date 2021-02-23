METALS-Copper hits 9-1/2-year high on tight supply, demand hopes

HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday to a 9-1/2-year high as low inventories and a bright outlook for demand lent support, but analysts expected the rally to slow down. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose as much as 1.5% to $9,342 a tonne, its highest since August 2011, but eased later in the session to trade 0.5% higher at $9,256 a tonne by 0315 GMT.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 68,110 yuan ($10,541.71) a tonne, having hit its highest since August 2011 at 68,880 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL were at their lowest since December 2005 at 73,450 tonnes, while Yangshan bonded copper premiums SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $77 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, suggesting better demand for imported copper into top consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,152 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $19,255 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.7% to $2,835 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.8% to 142,600 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.9% to 21,385 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 1.3% to 15,690 yuan a tonne.

* The global refined copper market showed a 77,000 tonne deficit in November compared with a 145,000-tonne shortfall in October, International Copper Study Group data showed.

* Asian equities opened lower on concerns about rising interest rates and rich equity valuations and following a downdraft in U.S. and European overnight trading. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.4610 yuan)

