METALS-Copper hits 7-week high as dollar slumps on Fed pause bets

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched a seven-week high on Friday, as the dollar fell sharply after an unexpected decline in U.S. producer prices strengthened views that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.81% at $9,131.50 a tonne, as of 0358 GMT, after earlier reaching $9,141.50 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 23.

The U.S. dollar tumbled to a one-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell by 0.5% in March, and signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

"While the demand fundamentals for copper remain robust over the medium and longer term, we continue to see downside risk to near-term prices on the back of a slowing global economy in the 2H (second-half) 2023, and China showing signs of weaker-than-expected demand," analysts at National Australia Bank Ltd said in a research note.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 1.58% to 70,240 yuan ($10,276.97) a tonne.

In Chile, the world's top producer of copper, production should pick up in the coming years after a recent slump, mining minister Marcela Hernando told Reuters on Thursday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.76% to $2,385 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.14% to $2,143.50, and nickel CMNI3 was up 1.21% at $23,985. Zinc CMZN3 was up 1.37% at $2,876 and tin CMSN3 added 1.08% at $24,705.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 18,730 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 2.04% at 22,460 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 nudged 0.10% lower to 15,305 yuan. Tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.8% to 196,490 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 was up 2.44% at 186,120 yuan.

($1 = 6.8347 Chinese yuan)

