METALS-Copper hits 3-week high on softer dollar, China demand hopes

July 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit a three-week high on Friday on a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China, although mounting recession fears still kept it on track for a fourth consecutive monthly fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1% to $7,837 a tonne, as of 0737 GMT, its highest since July 8.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 1.7% to 60,100 yuan ($8,928.70) a tonne.

China's factory activity likely expanded at the fastest pace in a year in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as production in COVID-hit manufacturing hubs resumed after emerging from lockdowns. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar index =USD fell 0.5% to a more than three-week low, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

Copper, which is used as a gauge of economic health by investors, has declined by about 5.2% this month, tracking its longest monthly run of losses since August 2015.

Sharply higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and a prolonged energy crisis are leading to conviction that the world economy is headed inexorably towards recession.

DATA: The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, raising the risk that it was on the cusp of a recession.

"Despite the dovish Federal Reserve boosting anticipatory assets like stocks, commodities trade in the real world of gloom and recessionary doom," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"I think the Fed will stay on its mission to tame inflation at the expense of growth and that will limit copper's top side ambitions."

COVID: China is sticking to its "dynamic zero-COVID" policy, state media said after a high-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday.

FACTORY OUTPUT: Japan's factories ramped up output at the fastest pace in more than nine years in June as disruptions due to China's COVID-19 curbs eased.

NICKEL: Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Thursday its second-quarter nickel production fell by 6% quarter-on-quarter to 48,472 tonnes.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,476.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 jumped 1.9% to $3,218.50 and lead CMPB3 gained 1% to $2,017, while nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $21,910 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.4% to $24,255.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 gained 2.2%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 4%, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 2%, lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% and tin SSNcv1 gained 0.5%.

($1 = 6.7421 Chinese yuan)

