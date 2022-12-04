METALS-Copper hits 3-week high as more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed to their highest in three weeks on Monday as more cities in top metals consumer China announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with a weak U.S. dollar also lending support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.7% at $8,505.50 a tonne, as of 0200 GMT. It hit its highest since Nov. 14 at $8,520.50 in early Asian trading.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January copper contract SCFcv1 rose as much as 1.6% to 66,860 yuan ($9,599.70) a tonne, its strongest since Nov. 16.

Amid Beijing's changing narrative on COVID-19's health risks, more cities announced an easing of curbs on Sunday, lifting large-scale lockdowns, reducing regular tests and ending checks for negative results in public spaces.

China has given "hints that local government officials will likely exercise COVID measures with an intent to reduce their impact on the economy even if there are no further imminent changes in the overall COVID rules", said Iris Pang, ING's chief economist, Greater China.

China's restrictive zero-COVID policy has dampened overall demand and industrial activity, and sparked unprecedented protests in late November.

A soft dollar further boosted LME prices, as it made greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index =USD was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28. The index fell 1.4% last week.

Among other metals, aluminium CMAL3 gained 1% to $2,570 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 1.7% to $3,130, lead CMPB3 rose 1.3% to $2,232 and tin CMSN3 climbed 4.1% to $24,200.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 1% at 19,375 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.7% to 24,675 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 4% to 209,750 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.3% to 15,940 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 added 4.3% to 195,280 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9648 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.