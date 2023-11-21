METALS-Copper hits 2-month high on supply concerns, soft dollar

Updates prices, adds quotes

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to their highest in two months on Tuesday due to supply concerns in Peru and Panama, while a weaker U.S. dollar also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 edged up 0.2% to $8,445 per metric ton by 0446 GMT, after earlier reaching $8,464.50, the highest since Sept. 15.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.7% to 68,340 yuan ($9,477.06) a ton. It hit 68,550 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since Sept. 21.

"Renewed copper mine supply concerns have supported this move," said ANZ analysts in a note.

Workers at Las Bambas copper mine in Peru will kick off an "indefinite" strike from next week, and First Quantum Minerals FM.TO will carry out maintenance at its Cobre Panama mine from Nov. 23 due to coal supplies being blocked by protesters.

The dollar index .DXY hit its lowest since Sept. 1 on expectation that U.S. interest rates would fall next year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

"We have seen bigger upside moves across the base metals complex, supported by a weaker dollar. Overall, we are becoming slightly more bullish for metals in the coming weeks," said broker Sucden Financial in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,249.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.2% at $16,980, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,571, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,268.50 and tin CMSN3 increased 0.7% to $25,055.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.2% to 18,970 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.1% at 21,365 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 fell 1.6% to 16,825 yuan and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.9% to 208,340 yuan.

Meanwhile, SHFE nickel hit a 14-month low of 133,030 yuan a ton. The contract is down 33% so far this year, the worst performer across all base metals on the SHFE due to oversupply concerns.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2111 yuan

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.