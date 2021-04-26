METALS-Copper hits 10-year high on supply concerns, demand hopes

Commodities

Copper prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday, on supply worries in top producer Chile and improving demand prospects due to a global economic recovery and increased investments in green initiatives.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 jumped as much as 3.1% to 72,510 yuan ($11,176.02) a tonne, a level unseen since February 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 hit $9,885 a tonne, its highest since August 2011, earlier in the session before retreating to $9,870 a tonne by 0251 GMT, still up 1.2%.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and is used in electric vehicles and renewable energy productions.

Meanwhile, mining unions and port workers in Chile have threatened to protest.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $46.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 17, indicating weakening demand for imported metal from top consumer China.

* One party controls 80%-90% of available copper stocks and short-term futures on the LME, exchange data showed. 0#LME-WHT

* ShFE zinc prices SZNcv1 soared 3.2% to 22,430 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 23 and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 advanced 2.7% to 125,420 yuan a tonne. Aluminium SAFcv1 hit a more than 11-year high at 18,605 yuan a tonne.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 hit a three-year high of $2,409 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 increased 0.7% to $16,780 a tonne. MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell and U.S. stock futures were steady as caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence April

-- Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27

-- Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee

starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 6.4880 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

