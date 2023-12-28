METALS-Copper heads for yearly gain on firm Chinese demand, low stocks

Recasts, updates prices as of 0409 GMT

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices, often seen as an economic indicator, were set for a yearly gain thanks to low global stocks and solid demand from top consumer China, and as prospect of U.S. interest rate cuts brightened outlook for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 ticked 0.1% up to $8,629.50 per metric ton by 0409 GMT. The contract has gained 3.1% so far this year, partly reversing a decrease of 13.9% in 2022.

China's copper demand climbed 3.2% this year after the country dropped its zero-COVID policy, according to analysts at brokerage China Futures.

The annual growth will slowdown to 2.8% in 2024, as housing sector remains sluggish but partly offset by increasing investment in power grid, strong solar and wind power sectors, they added.

Copper is widely used in power, construction and transportation sectors.

The dollar index =USD dipped on Friday on expectation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates from March next year. That is believed to boost global copper demand.

The market was also underpinned by thin stocks and tighter supply outlook of copper concentrate.

China's top copper smelters on Thursday lowered their first-quarter guidance for copper charges as mine closures and disruptions sparked fears over raw material supplies.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 slid 0.9% to 68,860 yuan ($9,701.73) per ton. It has risen 6.7% so far in the year.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was unmoved at $2,377 a ton, tin CMSN3 slid 0.6% to $25,540, zinc CMZN3 added 0.1% to $2,644, lead CMPB3 was unchanged at $2,086, and nickel CMNI3 fell 0.7% to $16,625.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.2% to 19,520 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 declined 2.4% to 127,160 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.4% at 211,500 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 moved 0.1% up to 21,510 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.1% to 15,890 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.0977 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.