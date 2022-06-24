METALS-Copper heads for worst weekly loss in a year, tin plunges

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday were set for their biggest weekly fall in a year, down more than 7%, as investors worried that efforts by central banks to bring down inflation will stifle global economic growth and reduce demand for metals.

Other industrial metals also tumbled, with nickel down around 13% this week and tin 25%, its biggest weekly slump since at least 2005.

"There is a risk of further losses," said independent analyst Robin Bhar. "A sharp economic slowdown or recession seems to be on the cards."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was 1.3% lower at $8,299.50 a tonne at 1028 GMT after touching $8,220, down nearly 25% from a peak in March and the lowest since February 2021.

Bhar said copper, used in power and construction, could fall towards its cost of production, around $7,000-$7,500, but tight supply and rising demand for use in electrification later in the decade will lift prices.

U.S Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said this week it would rein in 40-year-high inflation even if this pushes up unemployment and risks an economic slowdown.

Global manufacturing growth is slowing, partly due to coronavirus restrictions in top producer China.

Tin fell 13.7% on Friday to $23,285 a tonne. Prices are down more than 50% from a high in March.

Traders said the market for the metal used in solder for electronics was smaller and less liquid than for other metals and selling was therefore having a bigger effect on prices.

LME nickel was down 7% at $22,365 a tonne and trading at its lowest in five months.

Aluminium fell 0.6% to $2,463.50 and was down over 1% this week. Zinc slipped 2.4% to $3,409.50 and was down around 3% this week. Lead was 1.6% lower at $1,915.50 and heading for a 7% weekly loss.

