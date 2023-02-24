METALS-Copper heads for weekly losses Chinese demand disappoints

Updates throughout, adds London dateline

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell and were headed for a weekly loss on Friday as the dollar strengthened and demand in top consumer China remained weak.

The dollar reached a seven-week high, making metals costlier for buyers with other currencies, as strong U.S. economic data raised expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer.

In China, copper inventories continued to increase -- albeit at a slower pace than in recent weeks -- and import premiums fell again, signalling lacklustre demand. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUYP-CN

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,837.50 a tonne at 1156 GMT and down 1.7% over the week.

Global stock markets limped towards their biggest weekly fall of the year. MKTS/GLOB

Only a month ago, copper was on a high, with prices reaching $9,550.50 as the dollar weakened and speculators bet Chinese demand would recover from last year's slump.

"The frustrating thing for those investors is that they've parked their money in copper and the fundamentals haven't actually changed much," said Liberum strategist Tom Price.

Yangshan premiums paid to import copper into China have plunged to $22.50 a tonne from $144.50 in early November. SMM-CUYP-CN

"What that tells you is that copper consumers (in China) are waiting for prices to fall back before they reengage," Price said.

He said fundamentals justified a price around $7,000 a tonne but that copper may not fall that low.

Copper inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses increased by 1.1% in the week to Friday, far less than in recent weeks. CU-STX-SGH

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.3% at $2,365.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 1.3% to $2,995.50, nickel CMNI3 dropped 2.3% to $24,805 a tonne and tin CMSN3 fell 1.8% to $25,695. Lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $2,058.

All were on course for weekly losses.

Analysts at Citi said tin should fall to $24,000 over the next three months "due to easing supply risks, sluggish physical demand, high inventories, and elevated investor net long positioning versus the rest of the base metals complex."

