METALS-Copper heads for weekly losses as demand fears loom

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - London copper price edged up on Friday, while heading for its biggest weekly drop since November, as sluggish economic recovery in top consumer China exacerbated worries over the demand outlook against rising supplies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% to $8,174.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, having touched a five-month low in the previous session.

The contract has lost 4.8% so far this week, its biggest weekly drop since last November.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 3.1% to 64,270 yuan ($9,298.19) a tonne, the lowest level since Jan.5.

Consumption for industrial metals in China has remained subdued in the second quarter which is traditionally a peak demand season due to a slow economic recovery and sluggish export market.

China's inflation data on Thursday added to concerns over the strength of the country's economic recovery.

That came against the rise in supplies in the market.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, with a total capacity of 11.12 million tonnes, totalled 886,700 tonnes last month, up 18.5% from a year ago.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL climbed to a near two-month high on Thursday.

Weighing down prices further was a firm dollar, typically making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $2,214 a tonne, lead CMPB3 added 0.3% to $2,114.50, and nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.4% to $21,860, while tin CMSN3 shed 1% to $25,045 and zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.1% to $2,545.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.7% to 17,850 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 1.8% to 20,765 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% to 15,245 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.3% to 168,230 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.6% to 201,110 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Eileen Soreng)

