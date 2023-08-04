METALS-Copper heads for weekly loss; focus on US data, China demand

Recasts, adds SHFE copper stocks, updates prices

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - London copper traded in a tight range on Friday ahead of a U.S. employment report, while prices were heading for a slight decline for the week with investors cautiously awaiting more economic stimulus measures by top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,581 per metric ton by 0727 GMT, having fallen 0.9% from last week's close.

The closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the day.

The dollar index =USD held steady but was not far from a four-week high. A strong dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less attractive for buyers in other currencies.

China is expected to roll out further support to boost economic growth, especially in the property and infrastructure sectors, both major consumers of industrial metals, but a series of announcements in recent weeks have offered few details.

Fitch Ratings said it expects robust growth in China's infrastructure investment in the second half of 2023.

New orders from the power sector will lift operation rates for copper cable and wire producers higher to 86.8% in August from 84.8% in July, according to the Shanghai Metals Market.

But demand from other copper-related sectors stayed tepid, offsetting some supply tightness in the market.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 14.9% weekly to 52,152 metric tons on Friday.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended day-time trade 0.5% higher to 69,350 yuan ($9,654.34) per ton. The contract, up 0.6% so far this week, is heading for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Among other metals, SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked 0.3% higher to 18,500 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 20,970 yuan, lead SPBcv1 nudged 0.1% to 15,950 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 moved 1.2% up to 169,970 yuan. Tin SSNcv1 retreated 0.5% at 228,400 yuan from previous gains driven by Myanmar's mining ban.

LME tin CMSN3 was up 0.2% at $28,080a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $2,494, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.2% to $21,855, while aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.9% to $2,210.50, lead CMPB3 slid 0.4% to $2,147.50.

($1 = 7.1833 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)

