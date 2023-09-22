METALS-Copper heads for weekly loss as surging dollar, inventories drag

By Swati Verma

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices firmed on Friday, but remained on track for a weekly drop having touched their weakest level in nearly four months in the last session on swelling inventories and a rallying U.S. dollar as higher-for-longer rates loomed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,229.50 per metric ton by 0527 GMT after posting its worst one-day percentage decline since the start of August and hitting its weakest level since May 31 on Thursday.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.7% to 68,220 yuan ($9,343.29) per ton.

The main factor weighing on copper prices is the decline in risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would maintain its restrictive monetary policy, said Craig Lang, a Singapore-based analyst at CRU.

Equities were suppressed, while the dollar index .DXY stood near a six-month peak as Treasury yields surged to 16-year highs after the Fed signaled another rate increase this year and tighter monetary conditions through 2024. USD/US/

Further pressuring prices, inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL were at their highest level since May 2022.

The surge in copper inventories has the potential to send prices even lower as China's economic growth remains uneven and the dollar's strength continues to cap global demand for industrial metals, BMI analysts wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, LME nickel CMNI3 rose 0.7% to $19,250 a ton, but was hovering near its lowest since July 2022. Aluminium CMAL3 jumped 1% to $2,234, zinc CMZN3 was 1% higher at $2,538, lead CMPB3 firmed 0.6% to $2,197 and tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% to $25,575.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.7% to 157,150 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 lost 0.4% to 17,040 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.5% to 217,520 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1.3% to 19,660 yuan and zinc SSNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 21,980 yuan.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 28,600 tons in July, INSG data showed.

($1 = 7.3015 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

