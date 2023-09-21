METALS-Copper heads for weekly loss as hawkish US rate path spurs dollar

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices gained on Friday, having dropped to nearly four-month lows in the last session as swelling inventories and a rallying U.S. dollar on higher-for-longer rate prospects set the metal on path for a weekly decline.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,243.50 per metric ton by 0303 GMT, after posting its worst one-day percentage decline since the start of August and hitting its weakest level since May 31 on Thursday.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.8% to 68,180 yuan ($9,339.34) per ton.

Inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL were at their highest level since May 2022.

The surge in copper inventories has the potential to send prices even lower as Mainland China's economic growth remains uneven and the U.S. dollar's strength continues to cap global demand for industrial metals, analysts at BMI wrote in a note.

The dollar index .DXY stood near a six-month peak as U.S. Treasury yields surged to 16-year highs after the Federal Reserve signaled another rate increase this year and tighter monetary conditions through 2024. USD/US/

In other metals, LME nickel CMNI3 rose 0.9% to $19,255 a ton, but was hovering near its lowest since July 2022. Aluminium CMAL3 jumped 1.5% to $2,244, zinc CMZN3 was 1.3% higher at $2,546, lead CMPB3 firmed 0.7% to $2,197.50, and tin CMSN3 was up 0.5% at $25,585.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.6% to 157,250 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 lost 0.2% to 17,070 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.6% to 217,470 yuan, while SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1% to 19,605 yuan and zinc SSNcv1 jumped 1% to 22,025 yuan.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 28,600 tons in July, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Aug

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Aug

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Aug

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Sept

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Sept

0800 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Sept

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Sept

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Sept

($1 = 7.3003 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

