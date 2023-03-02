Commodities

METALS-Copper heads for weekly gain on China demand prospects

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

March 02, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, as strong factory activity data out of top metals consumer China bolstered demand prospects, while market participants awaited a key parliamentary meeting for more policy supports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $8,957 a tonne, as of 0138 GMT, rising 2.7% so far this week.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.8% to 69,390 yuan ($10,061.63) a tonne.

China is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 economic growth target, aiming potentially as high as 6%, in a bid to boost investor and consumer confidence and build on a promising post-pandemic recovery, sources involved in policy discussions said. The target will be announced at the parliamentary meeting starting this Sunday.

The dollar held firm after a fresh set of data indicated the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as concerns grew the United States may impose more sanctions on China.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to buyers holding other currencies.

Global copper smelting activity declined in February despite a further rebound in activity in top refined metal producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Thursday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,408 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $3,055.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 0.6% to $2,113.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.4% to $24,670 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was little changed at 18,665 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.5% to 186,480 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 2.9% to 200,780 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 slid 1.2% to 23,250 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan)

