METALS-Copper heads for weekly gain as market fundamentals outweigh Fed fears

February 16, 2023 — 11:42 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices were heading for a slight weekly gain on Friday, as investors weighed better demand prospects from top consumer China and supply headwinds against expectations of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.5% to $8,976.50 a tonne by 0353 GMT, after rebounding from a five-week low on Thursday. The contract has gained 1.3% so far this week.

The dollar held onto gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected producer prices and falling jobless claims indicated the Fed would have to maintain interest rates higher for longer.

Hopes for a recovery in China demand grew as a build-up in metals stocks slowed this week, lending some support to the market.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO has warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama if the government does not allow its copper exports to resume by next week, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

The better fundamentals offset concerns of a more hawkish stance by the Fed, ANZ Research said in a note.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.1% to 69,040 yuan ($10,039.26) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% to $2,401.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.7% to $3,023.50, tin CMSN3 lost 1.1% at $26,715, and lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,048.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.7% to 18,515 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 increased 0.5% to 213,140 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 climbed 0.4% to 205,000 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.2% to 15,140 yuan a tonne.

