METALS-Copper heads for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday and were set for their second straight week of gains, as a weaker dollar offset demand concerns from top consumer China, where downbeat economic data dented the outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.6% to $8,190 per metric ton by 0432 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 67,730 yuan ($9,260.96) a ton.

A weaker dollar, dragged by bets of no further rate hikes, made greenback-priced commodities cheaper to buyers using other currencies and offset China's slowing down of activities in the manufacturing sector that consumes a lot of metals.

"Industrial metals continue to face headwinds from weak activity in Mainland China," Fitch Solutions analysis unit BMI said in a report.

"At the same time, expectations of a weakening of the U.S. dollar in the coming weeks helped prop up prices," it said, adding that the prospect of further stimulus in China is also increasing.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.6% to $2,240.50 a ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.2% to 19,200 yuan a ton but was set for the biggest weekly gain since Sept. 1, as smelters in China's Yunnan province trimmed production due to limited hydropower sources in the dry season.

LME nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.6% to $18,090 a ton, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.8% to $2,497.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.5% at $2,133.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.7% to $24,370.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.6% to 142,420 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 increased 1.4% to 16,590 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 1% to 207,700yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.2% to 21,415 yuan.

($1 = 7.3135 yuan)

