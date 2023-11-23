News & Insights

METALS-Copper heads for second weekly gain on demand hopes

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

November 23, 2023 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices as of 0401 GMT

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were steady on Friday, heading for a second consecutive weekly gain, as China's efforts to boost its economy and property sector sparked demand optimism in the world's top metal consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 held steady at $8,407 per metric ton by 0401 GMT, gaining 1.7% this week.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.4% to 68,230 yuan ($9,461.80) per ton, up 0.6% this week.

Demand outlook for copper, used in power, housing and infrastructure sectors, was brightened by a raft of measures China issued to revive its economy.

The country may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers for the first time, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, stronger performance of the yuan made it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity, boosting import demand as reflected in a rally in Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN.

Also weighing on the market was supply risks.

A major Panama copper mine run by Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO is not operating at commercial levels, a spokesman said on Thursday, following blockades by protesters at a key port that prevented the miner from receiving shipments of coal that power the site and other supplies.

Strong demand from renewable energy-led inventories to decline in China, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,223 a ton, tin CMSN3 slid 1.5% to $24,110, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.4% to $16,550, while lead CMPB3gained 0.4% to $2,223.50, zinc CMZN3 moved 0.3% up to $2,545.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,830 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked 0.9% up to 21,120 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.4% to 129,060 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.5% to 16,485 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.6% at 200,980 yuan.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

