METALS-Copper heads for second monthly drop on dismal China data

Updates with official prices

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell back towards six-month lows on Wednesday after data showed factory activity in top consumer China shrank faster than expected in May.

The figures provided more evidence that China's economic rebound -- already focused on services more than metals-intensive manufacturing or construction -- is losing steam.

Underlining the weak metals demand, official data showed factory output in Japan and South Korea declined in April.

The mood in wider markets was bearish. Asian and European stock markets fell, while investors braced for a crucial vote in Washington on the U.S. debt ceiling. MKTS/GLOB

China's yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar since November, pressuring dollar-priced metals by making them costlier for Chinese buyers. CNY=CFXS

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $8,047 a tonne in official ring trading and near last Wednesday's low of $7,867.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction are down around 6% this month after losing 4.4% in April.

"China isn't rebounding anywhere near as fast as people hoped at the beginning of the year," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

As long as weak Chinese data keeps coming in, prices will remain subdued, he said, adding, "there's probably a few months of that weakness ahead of us."

There are, however, some signs of life. Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $42.50 a tonne from around $25 a month ago, with analysts at JPMorgan saying lower prices were incentivising Chinese physical metal purchases.

While copper inventories in LME-warehouses almost doubled to 100,000 tonnes in the last six weeks, around 10,000 tonnes was earmarked for delivery in recent days. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Benchmark zinc CMZN3 was down 2.4% at $2,248 a tonne after LME zinc inventories to 87,500 tonnes since May 23, suggesting a surplus. MZNSTX-TOTAL

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.1% at $2,221 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 2.5% to $20,500, lead CMPB3 slipped 1.7% to $2,030 and tin CMSN3 was down 1.4% at $25,200.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Evans)

