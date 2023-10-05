News & Insights

METALS-Copper heads for fourth straight fall on high inventory

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

October 05, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for a fourth straight session of declines, pressured by rising inventories, but trading volumes were tepid as top consumer China is on holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% to $7,935 per metric ton by 0603 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.1% to $2,243.50, nickel CMNI3 shed 0.2% to 18,695, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.1% to $2,495.

LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 168,425 tons, leaping 211% since mid-July.

"It's discount hunters but there was not enough volume... so price is still fragile and could break anytime," said a metals trader.

LME copper rose as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

LME lead CMPB3 was almost flat at $2,118 a ton and tin CMSN3 rose 1% to $24,170.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Sept

1230 US International Trade Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
