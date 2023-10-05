METALS-Copper heads for fourth straight fall on high inventory

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for a fourth straight session of declines, pressured by rising inventories, but trading volumes were tepid as top consumer China is on holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% to $7,935 per metric ton by 0603 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.1% to $2,243.50, nickel CMNI3 shed 0.2% to 18,695, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.1% to $2,495.

LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 168,425 tons, leaping 211% since mid-July.

"It's discount hunters but there was not enough volume... so price is still fragile and could break anytime," said a metals trader.

LME copper rose as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

LME lead CMPB3 was almost flat at $2,118 a ton and tin CMSN3 rose 1% to $24,170.

