METALS-Copper hangs around two-month high after Fed minutes

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices hovered near two-month highs on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed a cautious approach to more interest rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,438 per metric ton by 0139 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 15 in the previous session.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was little changed at a six-week high of 68,240 yuan ($9,463.19) per ton.

The dollar index held around 2-1/2-month lows, after Fed officials said inflation remained well above their target but noted that rates would only need to be raised if new data showed insufficient progress on reducing price pressures.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Meanwhile, limited supply and healthy demand in top metal consumer China underpinned imports, reflected by a recent rally in the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which hit a one-year high this week.

Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it had extracted ore for the first time from the Rajo Inca project.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.2% to $2,253.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 dropped 0.4% to $24,890, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,541.50, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.2% to $2,267.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $16,780.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.3% to 18,910 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.1% to 21,140 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.7% to 16,800 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2% to 131,440 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 declined 0.8% to 206,810 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.