METALS-Copper gains on softer dollar as Fed's rate-hike cycle seen ending

July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday as a softer dollar made metals traded in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $8,670.50 per metric ton by 0751GMT. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 69,000 yuan ($9,666.98) per metric ton.

The dollar slipped as traders believed the U.S. Federal Reserve has delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike for the year.

"The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as scheduled ... but since this was already within market expectations, market volatility was not very severe," said broker Huatai Futures in a note.

The price rally in metals is also fuelled by expectations of China'sstimulus for the property sector, which consumes a vast quantity of metals.

However, the poor economic data in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, and scepticism over the effectiveness of the Chinese support measures have kept a lid on the rally.

China's industrial profits extended this year's double-digit pace of declines as waning demand took a toll on companies' profit margins.

Demand for imported copper into China has been declining, implied by the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN on Tuesday dropping to $34.50 per metric ton, the lowest since May 22.

"It is currently in the off-season of consumption, and ... active replenishment is relatively limited," Huatai said, adding that Chinese stimulus news can still provoke upward price fluctuations.

LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1% to $2,234 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.7% to $21,750, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.7% to $2,516, lead CPMB3 edged up 0.2% at $2,155 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.8% to $29,250.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.4% to 18,420 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.1% to 20,775 yuan, tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.7% to 235,330 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.5% to 170,180 yuan and lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.4% to 15,925 yuan.

($1 = 7.1377 yuan)

