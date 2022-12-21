METALS-Copper gains on dollar weakness; China COVID fears weigh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and low inventories, although worries over demand destruction due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in top consumer China kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $8,441.50 a tonne by 0220 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.9% to 66,220 yuan ($9,491.59) a tonne.

The dollar USD= was down 0.2% against its rivals as the yen firmed towards its recent four-month peak after the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak to its bond yield control earlier this week. USD/

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive to non-dollar buyers.

Latest data shows copper stocks in LME warehouse MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to their lowest since Nov. 11 at 81,350 tonnes. China's bonded warehouse copper inventories SMM-CUR-BON have halved since mid-September to 45,000 tonnes.

China may be struggling to keep a tally of COVID-19 infections as the country experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organization official said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.

Mainland China's Health Commission reported 3,030 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 21, compared with 3,101 new cases a day earlier.

China will seize the time window to implement policy measures to support the economy, aiming for an improvement in growth in early 2023, state media on Wednesday quoted the cabinet as saying.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.5% to $2,404.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $3,014, lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,204.50, and tin CMSN3 added 0.6% at $24,200.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.1% to 18,655 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.1% to 23,475 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.9% to 221,640 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 1.1% at 196,710 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised Oct

0700 UK GDP QQ, YY Q3

1330 US GDP Final Q3

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.9767 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

