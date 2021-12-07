METALS-Copper gains as China imports rise and eases monetary policy

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday after China's central bank eased monetary policy and as imports into the world's top metals consumer climbed in November.

The People's Bank of China said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, releasing the funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.

"China’s policy easing has sparked optimism; meanwhile, we have probably seen the worst in the property market," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. The property market is a major consumer of copper.

Meanwhile, China's copper imports in November rose for a third straight month, customs data showed, hitting their highest since March, as demand for copper rose after the easing of a power crunch that had dented industrial production.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 1.3% to $9,625 per tonne by 1230 GMT.

CHINA IMPORTS: Overall, China imports climbed 31.7% in November, beating the 19.8% rise in October and well above the forecast 20.6% gain.

"Given that this is just one month's data, and that other indicators point to a further softening in demand from commodity end-users, we are sceptical," said analysts at Capital Economics.

EVERGRANDE: Concerns over a possible default of cash-strapped China Evergrande 3333.HK resurfaced after the property developer failed to make coupon payments to some offshore bondholders by the end of a 30-day grace period.

CHILE: The world's top copper producer saw exports of the red metal soar over 35% to $4.92 billion in November, the Andean country's central bank said, bolstered by strong global prices of the metal.

TIGHTNESS: Supporting base metals are physical signs of tightness, evidenced by low visible stocks and tightness in cash-to-three month spreads.

INVENTORIES: Total copper stocks in LME-registered warehousesMCUSTX-TOTAL stand at 74,225 tonnes, at its lowest since March. ShFE stockpiles CU-STX-SGH are at 36,110 tonnes, down 84% from May's 229,179 tonnes.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.5% to $2,627 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 1.8% to $3,220, lead CMPB3 rose 1% to $2,217, tin CMSN3 was up 1.3% to $39,250 while nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.5% at $20,120.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Eileen Soreng)

