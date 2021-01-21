Commodities

METALS-Copper gains as Biden inauguration lifts U.S. stimulus hopes

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

Copper prices advanced on Thursday as investors wagered a massive stimulus package under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would likely offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic and boost global assets.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday as investors wagered a massive stimulus package under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would likely offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic and boost global assets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,075 a tonne by 0511 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.5% to 59,410 yuan ($9,195.88) a tonne.

Equities hit record highs after Biden's inauguration on expectations of further economic stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

"The market has yet to price in the $1.9 trillion's effect on flat price," said a Singapore-based metals trader, referring to Biden's latest stimulus proposal. "That's going to pump markets up again. We're not reaching full price potentials yet."

However, copper is facing a short-term retracement.

"Equities need a retracement to go higher, so it'll pull copper down along with it later this week," the trader added.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.9% to $1,998 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 1% to $18,410 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.6% to 14,965 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 leaped 1.1% to 20,560 yuan a tonne.

While demand outlook could be threatened by rising new COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top metals consumer, the trader said risks were minimised by a vaccination campaign and the overall flattening curve of new global infections.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global refined copper market showed a 113,000 tonnes deficit in October, compared with a 147,000 tonnes deficit in September, the International Copper Study Group said.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN hit $69 a tonne, its highest since Aug. 26, 2020, SMM data showed.

* Indonesia remained China's second-biggest nickel ore supplier in 2020, despite the Southeast Asian nation's ban on exports.

* The global nickel market surplus rose to 2,000 tonnes in November from a revised 400 tonne surplus the previous month, International Nickel Study Group data showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular