METALS-Copper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status

By Brijesh Patel

May 11 (Reuters) - Copper and most of the other industrial metals rose on Wednesday, as signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China lifted sentiment, although demand outlook remained weak due to worries over the prospect of global economic slowdown.

Continued lockdowns in China, the world's top metals consumer, and worries over aggressive U.S. policy tightening this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its lowest in nearly five months this week.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $9,326 a tonne, as of 0722 GMT.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 71,580 yuan ($10,648.30).

"In spite of some rebound in prices, funds outlook on commodities hasn't changed yet. So far today's headline trading basis is that COVID-19 cases have eased in China," a metals trader in Singapore said, adding "demand is still weak."

Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy.

DATA: China's factory-gate inflation eased to a one-year low in April, giving policymakers headroom for more stimulus to shore up a flagging economy.

COPPER: Peru's government on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement with a group of indigenous communities whose protests have halted operations at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK massive Las Bambas copper mine.

DOLLAR: The dollar hovered near a two-decade high, ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data that will offer a guide to how aggressively the U.S. Fed will raise rates. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

OUTPUT: China's April copper cathode output fell on both a monthly and annual basis, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday, as maintenance and the COVID-19 outbreak in the country curbed smelters from producing more metal.

LOGISTICS: China's COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the country's consumption of cobalt, nickel and lithium by disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing, state-backed research house Antaike said.

COLUMN - Bear funds flex muscles on copper as macro outlook darkens: Andy Home.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.1% to $2,784 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.5% to $3,651, nickel CMNI3 fell 1% to $28,130, lead CMPB3 was up 0.6% at $2,127 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.3% to $35,425.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 2.6%, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.1%, nickel SNIcv1 gained 2.5%, lead SPBcv1 fell 1.3% and tin SSNcv1 slipped 3.8%.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.