METALS-Copper flat as stronger dollar offsets support from China demand

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices were largely flat on Tuesday, as resilient demand from top consumer China and mine-side supply issues countered pressure from a slightly firmer U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $8,488.50 per metric ton by 0431 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.1% to 68,500 yuan ($9,590.61) per ton.

The unexpectedly strong demand and increasing concern that supply is failing to keep up with demand amid mine disruptions led to copper's resilience, analysts at AMT research said in a note.

They noted Chinese copper prices were higher than global prices, which suggested continued strong imports by China in December.

That was despite strong production in China. The country produced 1.14 million metric tons of refined copper in November, up 12.3% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday.

Also supporting the market was a rise in spot premium this week, analysts at Guotai Junan Futures noted.

Refined copper was traded at a premium of 155 yuan per ton against futures prices on Monday, compared with a discount for much of last week. SMM-CU-PND

The dollar index =USD edged higher on Tuesday, as the Japanese yen fell after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged and maintained its forward guidance.

A stronger dollar weighs on metals prices as it makes the greenback-priced commodities more expensive to buy.

Elsewhere, metal prices were also under pressure.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.8% to $2,265.50 a ton as inventories climbed, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.2% to $16,475, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.1% to $2,535.50, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.2% lower to $2,054.50, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.7% to $24,990.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.4% to 18,940 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.1% to 20,840 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 gained 0.5% to 208,410 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.2% to 15,635 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.1% to 130,500 yuan.

($1 = 7.1424 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

