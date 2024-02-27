News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper flat as rising stockpiles offset mine supply tightness

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

February 27, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices were range-bound on Wednesday as a spike in inventories in Chinese exchange warehouses offset tightness in mining supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was nearly flat at $8,472.50 per metric ton by 0247 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was largely unchanged at 68,850 yuan ($9,564.09) a ton.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH more than doubled in just over two weeks to 181,323 tons on Friday, the highest since March last year, suggesting Chinese demand has not made a strong recovery since the Lunar New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, copper mine disruptions have created tightness in the ore market and pushed processing fees to multi-year lows and hurt copper smelters' profit, which could lead to an output cut in refined copper in the long term.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,192.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.1% to $17,475, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $2,413.50, lead CMPB3 declined 0.5% to $2,079.50 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $26,300.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 18,825 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.2% to 20,580 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.3% to 15,910 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.6% to 135,460 yuan and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 216,440 yuan.

Aluminium consumption growth in China is likely to drop 1.7% this year, from a 7.6% jump in 2023, as demand from the construction sector is likely to shrink due to the country's troubled property market.

The cash LME zinc contract was traded at a steep discount to the three-month contract CMZN0-3, at $46.70 on Tuesday - the biggest discount since at least 2009 - as inventories surged in LME warehouses.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Feb

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q4v

($1 = 7.1988 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.