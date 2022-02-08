METALS-Copper firms on strong equities, softer dollar

Commodities

London copper prices edged higher on Wednesday amid an improved risk appetite and subdued U.S. dollar, while aluminium hovered close to a 14-year high touched in the previous session on investor concerns over tight supply and dwindling inventories.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,811 a tonne, as of 0325 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 70,500 yuan ($11,082.47) a tonne.

Asian shares rose as tech stocks tracked a strong overnight finish on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar index =USD weakened 0.1%, making greenback-denominated metals cheaper for those holding other currencies, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $3,207 a tonne, having touched a peak since 2008 at $3,236. Nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.2% to $22,970 a tonne, lead CMPB3 edged 0.4% higher to $2,213, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $3,606 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $42,715.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 2.4% to 22,850 yuan a tonne after hitting a peak since Oct. 22. Nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.6% to 170,210 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.7% to 25,165 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.9% to 14,930 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.7% to 330,670 yuan.

* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 at 767,700 tonnes.

* Aluminium production in the southwest Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable though transportation disruptions are starting to weigh, the local industry association said on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.3614 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)

Most Popular