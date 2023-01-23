METALS-Copper firms on China demand hopes; Lunar New Year break curbs trading

(Updates prices)
NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday, lifted by prospects of an economic recovery in top consumer China and a weaker dollar, although trading was subdued as the Chinese market was closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Copper demand is expected to rise after Beijing in December dropped some of the toughest COVID restrictions, which had battered the world's second-biggest economy. However, concerns linger over a possible surge in infections as the country reopens and New Year celebrations begin.
The dollar was staring at a fourth straight session of losses against the euro on Monday, as more hawkish comments on European interest rates contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve. [USD/]
Meanwhile, social unrest in Peru — the world's second-biggest producer of mined copper — raised worries about supplies.
"Up to 2% of global supply is at risk as Peru experiences nationwide unrest amid government protests," ANZ Research said in a note.
"The metals have very little buffer to withstand a rebound in demand or supply disruptions," it said.
