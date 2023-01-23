Commodities

METALS-Copper firms on China demand hopes; Lunar New Year break curbs trading

January 23, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday, lifted by prospects of an economic recovery in top consumer China and a weaker dollar, although trading was subdued as the Chinese market was closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.58% to $9,378 a tonne by 0631 GMT.

Copper demand is expected to rise after Beijing in December dropped some of the toughest COVID restrictions, which had battered the world's second-biggest economy. However, concerns linger over a possible surge in infections as the country reopens and New Year celebrations begin.

The dollar was staring at a fourth straight session of losses against the euro on Monday, as more hawkish comments on European interest rates contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve. [USD/]

Meanwhile, social unrest in Peru — the world's second-biggest producer of mined copper — raised worries about supplies.

"Up to 2% of global supply is at risk as Peru experiences nationwide unrest amid government protests," ANZ Research said in a note.

"The metals have very little buffer to withstand a rebound in demand or supply disruptions," it said.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.56% to $2,596 a tonne, zinc slid 0.2% to $3,413, tin nudged 0.25% higher to $29,610 and lead gained 0.3% to $2,096.

