METALS-Copper firms as recession fears abate

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper extended its rebound on Friday as fears of a global recession eased and investors focused on low inventories and threats to supply.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.6% to $7,774 a tonne by 1000 GMT, building on the previous session's 0.7% gain.

Copper has recovered from three days of losses prompted by weak global factory data and flaring U.S.-China tensions after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The metal used in power and construction has shed 28% since touching a record peak of $10,845 in March.

"To produce a crash in prices, a global recession would have to be synchronised, but we're not seeing that. Just Europe is in recession while China has been stabilising," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

Chinese authorities are pumping stimulus spending into the economy and launching metals-intensive infrastructure projects to lift economic growth.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.5% to 60,310 yuan($8,938.66) a tonne.

U.S. jobs data later on Friday is expected to show slower growth in employment but strong enough to provide evidence that the economy was not in recession.

"The tightness of supply is much higher than two years ago, so my bet is that there's the risk of a squeeze in the fourth quarter," Torlizzi added.

Metals consumers who have been waiting for lower prices will scramble to restock when they realise prices have stabilised, he added.

Most LME inventories are at historically low levels. Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL, at 128,600 tonnes, have shed nearly 30% since mid-May.

Prices of other metals were mixed. LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1.4% to $2,437.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 added 0.6% to $22,350 and tin CMSN3 gained 0.8% to $24,750 while zinc CMZN3 slipped by 0.4% to $3,435.50 and lead CMPB3 eased by 0.3% to $2,040.

($1 = 6.7471 Chinese yuan renminbi)

