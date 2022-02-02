METALS-Copper firmer on supply worry, but gains capped as dollar slide pauses
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns over low inventories, but gains were limited as markets in top metals consumer China were shut for a week-long holiday and a slide in the U.S. dollar paused.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,877.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses stood at 84,875 tonnes, down 65% since August.
* Aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1% to $3,014.50 a tonne, rebounding after a 1.5% drop in the previous session.
* Rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine have fuelled market anxiety about metals supply, including aluminium, as the United States has threatened to hit major producer Russia with economic sanctions.
* The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
* The U.S dollar found a footing in Asia on Thursday as investors awaited policy decisions and outlook from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.
* The dollar's softness after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak helped lift copper prices over the previous two sessions, as a weaker U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS
* All three Wall Street benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session after a turbulent start to the year, aided by upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices.MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0850 France Markit Serv PMI Jan
0850 France Markit Comp PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit Serv PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI Jan
0900 EU Markit Serv Final PMI Jan
0900 EU Markit Comp Final PMI Jan
0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Jan
1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Feb
1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Feb
1245 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Feb
1245 EU ECB Deposit Rate Feb
1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Jan
1445 US Markit Comp Final PMI Jan
1445 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Jan
1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec
1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan
1200 - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision
1330 - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3
Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1
Three month LME aluminium CMAL3
Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1
Three month LME zinc CMZN3
Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1
Three month LME lead CMPB3
Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1
Three month LME nickel CMNI3
Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1
Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.