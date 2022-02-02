METALS-Copper firmer on supply worry, but gains capped as dollar slide pauses

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns over low inventories, but gains were limited as markets in top metals consumer China were shut for a week-long holiday and a slide in the U.S. dollar paused.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,877.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses stood at 84,875 tonnes, down 65% since August.

* Aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1% to $3,014.50 a tonne, rebounding after a 1.5% drop in the previous session.

* Rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine have fuelled market anxiety about metals supply, including aluminium, as the United States has threatened to hit major producer Russia with economic sanctions.

* The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

* The U.S dollar found a footing in Asia on Thursday as investors awaited policy decisions and outlook from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

* The dollar's softness after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak helped lift copper prices over the previous two sessions, as a weaker U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* All three Wall Street benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session after a turbulent start to the year, aided by upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0850 France Markit Serv PMI Jan

0850 France Markit Comp PMI Jan

0855 Germany Markit Serv PMI Jan

0855 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI Jan

0900 EU Markit Serv Final PMI Jan

0900 EU Markit Comp Final PMI Jan

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Jan

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Feb

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Feb

1245 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Feb

1245 EU ECB Deposit Rate Feb

1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Jan

1445 US Markit Comp Final PMI Jan

1445 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Jan

1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan

1200 - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision

1330 - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

