METALS-Copper firm, but demand outlook remains gloomy

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a one-week peak on Monday as Chinese buyers returned after a week-long holiday, but further gains are unlikely due to generally weak demand in top consumer China, a strong dollar and rising inventories.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $8,118 a metric ton at 0924 GMT from an earlier at $8,142, the highest since Oct. 2.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries last week touched $7,870, the lowest in more than four months.

"Things don't seem to be improving in China. The property market is still in trouble," a copper trader said.

The military clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas were also a source of uncertainty for markets, traders said.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would eventually subdue demand and prices. FRX/

Stocks of copper MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME approved warehouses at 170,425 tons are up more than 200% since the middle of July and at their highest since May 2022.

"For the first time in over two decades, China’s materials-intensive growth cycle is unresponsive to government led macro-support," said Liberum analyst Tom Price.

"Its key commodity-consuming sectors of property and infrastructure are thoroughly built out...while economic activity there is stabilising somewhat, it remains weak and vulnerable."

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.3% at $2,246, zinc CMZN3 added 0.7% to $2,527, lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,148, tin CMSN3 advanced 1.7% to $25,075 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.8% to $18,915.

