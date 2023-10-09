News & Insights

METALS-Copper firm, but demand outlook remains gloomy

October 09, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a one-week peak on Monday as Chinese buyers returned after a week-long holiday, but further gains are unlikely due to generally weak demand in top consumer China, a strong dollar and rising inventories.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $8,118 a metric ton at 0924 GMT from an earlier at $8,142, the highest since Oct. 2.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries last week touched $7,870, the lowest in more than four months.

"Things don't seem to be improving in China. The property market is still in trouble," a copper trader said.

The military clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas were also a source of uncertainty for markets, traders said.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would eventually subdue demand and prices. FRX/

Stocks of copper MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME approved warehouses at 170,425 tons are up more than 200% since the middle of July and at their highest since May 2022.

"For the first time in over two decades, China’s materials-intensive growth cycle is unresponsive to government led macro-support," said Liberum analyst Tom Price.

"Its key commodity-consuming sectors of property and infrastructure are thoroughly built out...while economic activity there is stabilising somewhat, it remains weak and vulnerable."

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.3% at $2,246, zinc CMZN3 added 0.7% to $2,527, lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,148, tin CMSN3 advanced 1.7% to $25,075 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.8% to $18,915.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
