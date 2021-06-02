METALS-Copper falters on strong dollar and low China demand

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower on Wednesday as investors took some money off the table over worries about a dip in demand from top consumer China, while a firmer dollar also sapped the metal's appeal.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $10,207 a tonne by 1050 GMT, trading within a narrow range.

"Investors are getting more cautious, and that is presumably prompting some profit-taking," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

With the U.S. dollar index snapping back to over 90 on Wednesday, the dynamics from the macro market are less supportive for copper, she added.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $28.50 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China as high copper prices deterred downstream consumption.

"Demand concerns have been raised onshore (in China), particularly in copper," broker Marex said in a note.

Supply threats from a looming election in Peru and strikes at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence mines and Vale's VALE3.SA Sudbury mine have supported prices. L2N2NJ25M]

Overall, projected higher demand for copper due to the global move towards a lower carbon economy alongside an expected weak supply response is seen as the trigger for future prices to remain elevated, according to analysts.

DOLLAR: The dollar firmed after hitting a five-month low as a pick-up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes copper, priced in the U.S. currency, less attractive to global buyers.

SPREAD: The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract CMCU0-3 was at $10 a tonne, compared to a premium of $30.15 on April 23, pointing to an easing in supply concerns.

POSITIONING: Funds whittled down their long positions in LME copper to 26% of open interest as of Friday from 68% in February, according to Marex.

Money managers cut their net long position for a third straight week to 33,991 contracts in the week to May 25.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 was up $2,473 per tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.1% to $3,097, lead CMPB3 shed 0.4% to $2,210, tin CMSN3 inched up 0.1% to $30,760, and nickel CMNI3 added 0.5% to $18,220.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

