METALS-Copper falters as coronavirus plagues global economic recovery

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper touched its lowest in over a month on Thursday as investors sought safety in the dollar due to rising coronavirus cases and lockdowns in large economies, pressuring metals priced in the greenback.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $7,773.50 a tonne in official trading, after touching its lowest since Dec 23.

The prospects for higher demand from top consumer China and vaccine optimism had pushed copper prices to their highest in nearly eight years earlier this month.

But the rally has started to lose momentum as logistical issues dented hopes for a speedy recovery in the global economy.

"The recent move lower in the copper price probably reflects the general risk-off sentiment in risky assets such as equities, which we think is in part motivated by growing concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Europe," said Capital Economics analyst James O'Rourke.

DOLLAR: Investors piled into the greenback, making dollar-denominated assets more expensive for holders of other currencies. FRX/

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in warehouses certified by the LME are at their lowest since September at 76,350 tonnes. Stocks in warehouses registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange are at their lowest since 2011 while Comex inventories are also slipping. MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH, HG-STX-COMEX

CHINA DEMAND: The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $72 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, SMM data showed.

POSITIONING: The LME copper net speculative long has declined to 35% of open interest from a January peak of 46%, according to broker Marex Spectron. Longs on Comex copper have also eased from recent highs. 3085692MNET

MARKETS: Reflecting the downbeat mood in other "risky" assets, shares wiped out their gains in Europe for the year early on Thursday, soured by a sell-off on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

OTHER PRICES: Aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.7% to $1,978.50 per tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,570, lead CMPB3 lost 0.9% to $2,072.50, tin CMSN3 was mostly stable at $22,785 while nickel was down 1.2% to $17,770.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala,; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jan Harvey and Bernadette Baum)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com))

