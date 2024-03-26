METALS-Copper falls to near 2-week low as yuan weakens

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 26 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Tuesday, with London copper erasing most of its gains from the past two weeks, hurt by a weaker Chinese yuan.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,834 per metric ton by 0729 GMT, after falling as much as 0.7% earlier to its lowest since March 13.

The May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed down 0.6% at 72,000 yuan ($9,975.34) a ton. It hit as low as 71,720 yuan earlier in the session, the lowest since March 15.

The yuan eased against the dollar due to expectations that easier monetary policy at home and a strengthening dollar will lead to more weakness in the Chinese currency.

China is the world's biggest metals consumer and a major importer, and a weakness in the yuan dents purchasing power for greenback-priced commodities.

Copper was also pressured by rising inventories in the warehouses approved by the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL, which were last at 117,900 tons, the highest since Feb. 29.

The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract MCU0-3 expanded to $115.37 a ton on Monday, the widest since at least 1982, LSEG data showed, indicating abundant near-term supply.

However, Citi analysts say losses in copper price will be limited.

"More aggressive Fed rate cuts into an economic slowdown should limit price downside from related demand headwinds," they said in a note, expecting copper could march towards $12,000 a ton in the next two years.

Copper mine supply disruptions are also lending support to prices, analysts have said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,323.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged down 0.1% at $16,925, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.5% to $2,482.50, tin CMSN3 declined 0.9% to $27,335, while lead CMPB3 was almost unchanged at $2,034.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 2.1% to 131,780 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.9% to 21,025 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.5% to 16,155 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.2% to 222,100 yuan while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 19,490 yuan.

LME tin inventories MSNSTX-TOTAl dropped to 4,865 tons, the lowest since July 2023.

($1 = 7.2178 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Varun H K)

