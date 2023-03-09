METALS-Copper falls, set for weekly decline amid Fed rate-hike fears, rising supplies

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday and were set for a weekly decline amid fears of further interest rate hikes for longer by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while rising supplies also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $8,792 a tonne by 0136 GMT. It has lost 2.1% this week.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.5% to 68,990 yuan ($9,910.65) a tonne.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks about upcoming interest rate hikes aimed at fighting stubbornly high inflation exacerbated concerns over economic activities and global demand of industrial metals.

Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls and unemployment data due at 1330 GMT.

Improved situations in Peru, Indonesia and Panama eased supply worries, although Fitch Ratings warned on Thursday of possible lack of supplies and issues transporting ore to ports in Peru.

China, the world's top copper smelter, produced 907,800 tonnes of refined copper in February, up 6.5% on-year and slightly higher than the expected 900,000 tonnes, according to Shanghai Metals Market, anticipating March output to reach 949,500 tonnes.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.4% to $2,318 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.8% to $2,950.50, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.2% to $2,079 and tin CMSN3 fell 1.9% to $22,920 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 lost 1.5% to 18,235 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 3.5% to 180,650 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 slid 1.8% to 22,840 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 15,145 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 shed 3.6% to 187,480 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.