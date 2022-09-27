Commodities

METALS-Copper falls on weak growth outlook

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global economic growth weighed on prices.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global economic growth weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $7,330 a tonne by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.3% to 60,910 yuan ($8,502.59) a tonne.

As global central banks hiked interest rates to curb sticky inflation, the world economic growth outlook weakened and threatened demand for metals and hurt risk sentiment.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 129,000 tonnes, their highest since Aug. 15.

China's top copper smelters lifted their floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 to a five-year high, as rising concentrate supply is expected to outpace the expansion in smelting capacity.

However, inventories of copper in China bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON continued to deplete and were last at a record low of 81,800 tonnes.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.4% to $1,762 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.2% to 18,170 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was down 2.7% to 183,650 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 decreased 1% to 24,235 yuan a tonne while tin SSNcv1 rose 3.5% to 177,320 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1637 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

